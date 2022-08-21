Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CANO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Cano Health Price Performance

Cano Health stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

