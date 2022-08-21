CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.