Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.16 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.