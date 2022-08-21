CBC.network (CBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $90,037.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096028 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

