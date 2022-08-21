Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

