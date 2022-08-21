Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

