Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chemed by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Chemed by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $486.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.