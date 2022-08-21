Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,578 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $41,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

LNG stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $167.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

