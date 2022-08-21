Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,326 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 158,343 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,492. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

