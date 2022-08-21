China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 0.3 %
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.