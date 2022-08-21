China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
NYSE:CGA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
Further Reading
