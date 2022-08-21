China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Further Reading

