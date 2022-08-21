China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCLF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Molybdenum in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC downgraded China Molybdenum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get China Molybdenum alerts:

China Molybdenum Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTC CMCLF opened at 0.44 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 0.83.

China Molybdenum Company Profile

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Molybdenum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Molybdenum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.