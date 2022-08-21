China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of COE opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.58.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.