Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.83.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.