Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

