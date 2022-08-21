Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Position Boosted by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Codexis comprises 4.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 3.84% of Codexis worth $51,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 191,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 191,266 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 463,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,534. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Codexis Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

