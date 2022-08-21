Color Platform (CLR) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Color Platform has a market cap of $212,710.40 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00554575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00253443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020405 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

According to CryptoCompare, "There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. "

