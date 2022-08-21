Contrasting MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -261.81% -233.94% -38.83% BTCS -973.73% -105.34% -86.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MicroStrategy and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 1 0 1 0 2.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $500.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.91%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroStrategy and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $510.76 million 6.26 -$535.48 million ($117.63) -2.41 BTCS $1.21 million 19.29 -$16.05 million N/A N/A

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy.

Summary

BTCS beats MicroStrategy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

