Contrasting monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -42.31% -25.09% -18.55% NetEase 19.88% 18.59% 11.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares monday.com and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 18.11 -$129.29 million ($3.87) -32.66 NetEase $13.75 billion 4.03 $2.73 billion $4.31 19.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

monday.com has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for monday.com and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 8 0 2.89 NetEase 0 0 8 0 3.00

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.15%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $129.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.74%. Given monday.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than NetEase.

Summary

NetEase beats monday.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through artificial intelligence technology at schools; and Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands and manufacturers to access advanced optical character recognition capabilities and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

