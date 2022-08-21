Convex CRV Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $31.90 million and $9,375.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex CRV Coin Profile
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
Buying and Selling Convex CRV
