Convex CRV Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $31.90 million and $9,375.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.