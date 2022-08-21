Cornichon (CORN) Market Cap Hits $665,257.69

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $665,257.69 and $141.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,951,606 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,758 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

