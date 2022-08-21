Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.01 or 0.99949603 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00049472 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001276 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027387 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001314 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
