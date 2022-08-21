Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.01 or 0.99949603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00049472 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027387 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.