Critical Comparison: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,033.55 -$2.58 billion -1.45 -11.55 REE Automotive $10,000.00 37,765.90 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.62

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucid Group and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucid Group and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.02%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 272.88%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Lucid Group beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.