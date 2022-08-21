Critical Review: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -114.44% -150.35% -21.51% Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 4.16 $18.83 million $0.57 29.75

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

