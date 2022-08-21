Critical Survey: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Tenneco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 103.99 -$237.99 million ($0.88) -10.80 Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.09 $35.00 million ($2.15) -8.87

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenneco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Tenneco 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. Tenneco has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Tenneco.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -832.16% -134.47% -41.53% Tenneco -0.99% -29.08% -0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tenneco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenneco beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Tenneco

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands. The Performance Solutions segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials; advanced suspension technologies; and ride control, braking, and systems protection products. The Clean Air segment offers catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters; burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The Powertrain segment provides pistons, piston rings, piston pins, cylinder liners, valvetrain products, valve seats and guides, ignition products, dynamic seals, bonded piston seals, combustion and exhaust gaskets, static gaskets and seals, engine bearings, industrial bearings, and bushings and washers. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.