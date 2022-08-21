Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

