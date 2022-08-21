CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE CUB opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

