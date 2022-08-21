CUDOS (CUDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.21 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and $268,057.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
