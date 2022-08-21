Curate Market Cap Tops $563,999.13 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Curate coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a market capitalization of $563,999.13 and approximately $267,557.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,463,299 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

