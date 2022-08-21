Curve DAO Token Market Cap Achieves $546.77 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $546.77 million and approximately $115.93 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,807,594,836 coins and its circulating supply is 528,486,706 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

