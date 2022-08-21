Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

