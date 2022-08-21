Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 1.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,692,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.