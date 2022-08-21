Cutler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

