CVS Health Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.