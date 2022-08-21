CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 5.7% This Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $89,015.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033528 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.74 or 0.99920244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00256723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00049464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001080 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

