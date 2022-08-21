Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $292.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

