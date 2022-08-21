Datarius Credit Reaches Market Cap of $43,261.03 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $43,261.03 and $115.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095317 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

