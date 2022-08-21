Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 618,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

CTSH stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.