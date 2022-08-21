Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

