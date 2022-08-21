Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $941.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.