Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 236 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 105.9% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 75,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $303.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

