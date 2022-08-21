Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 297 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $347,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 730,172 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 630,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,285,000 after buying an additional 460,866 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.