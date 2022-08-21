DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0090

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.69 million and $2.32 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096028 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,047,887,616 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

