Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45), RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,002. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $363.88.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

