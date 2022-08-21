Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $381.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.61.

DE traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.66. 4,242,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.88. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

