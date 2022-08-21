Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 4.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $369.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,002. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.93.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

