Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $20.85 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.