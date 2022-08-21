Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DHER opened at €50.68 ($51.71) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.