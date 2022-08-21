Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 172,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

