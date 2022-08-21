Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

